'Election mid-year budget exceedingly disturbing' - John Jinapor

Member of Parliament for Yapei Kusawgu, John Jinapor

“The Minister ought to give us a true reflection of the state of the economy," says John Jinapor.

The Member of Parliament for Yapei Kusawgu was reacting to the recently read mid-year Budget presented by Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, Thursday.



John Jinapor who was speaking in an interview on Citi Eyewitness News described the budget as disappointing and 'exceedingly disturbing'



He feels estimated projects in the budgets are all 'geared towards election' 2020 and told Ghanaians to “prepare for very difficult times ahead.”



“If today your revenues drop, what you do is that you prioritize. The Minister is asking for another GHS11 billion. You have a shortfall of GHS13 billion and he is asking for another GHS11 billion. Clearly the Minister’s mind and the whole budget is geared towards elections,” Jinapor argued.



“This Minster is crashing us into a ditch. We are going to have a major challenge and from next year, all of us are going to bear the brunt of these populist and unwise decisions we are witnessing today,” he added.

Background



The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta presented the mid-year budget review to Parliament on Thursday, July 23, 2020.



The presentation highlighted the government’s plan on how the country is to recover from the shocks of the economy due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



In his concluding remark, he requested a supplementary budget of GH¢11. 8 billion.





