Election of Speaker: An MP voted for both candidates and tried to cancel out one – Ablakwa

Member of Parliament for the North Tongu Constituency, Mr. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has stated that one of his colleagues appeared confused about whom to vote for during Parliament’s quest to elect the Speaker for the 8th Parliament.

According to him, this created a mess out of the ballot sheet.



In a Facebook post, Mr. Ablakwa established that a particular MP in his state of indecision voted for both candidates and after realizing his mistake, tried to cancel out one.



“The offending ballot reveals that the said MP voted for both candidates and tried to cancel out one. Whoever that MP was must have been going through a very difficult period of indecision or is it the case that he/she simply proceeded to the ballot booth as a spoiler? Perhaps we should all be reminded of Standing Order 113 (5) which stipulates: “A Member is not obliged to vote,” He wrote.



He added that inasmuch as it is important for MP’s to participate in such an electoral process, it is also better to stay away from the exercise than to vote and spoil the ballot paper.



“Better to stay away from voting if your mind is not made up than to make a mess of the process and have Parliament record spoilt ballots. That only worsens the image challenges of the legislative body,”

During the elections in the chamber, the eventual winner, Mr. Alban Bagbin polled 138 votes whereas former Speaker Professor Mike Oquaye polled 136.



There was 1 spoilt ballot.



