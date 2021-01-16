Election of my sons in NDC, NPP means we need to work together – Father of Jinapor brothers

The Paramount Chief of the Buipe traditional area, Buipewura Abdulai Jinapor II, has appealed to Ghanaians to take a cue from the political tolerance exhibited by his two sons – John Abdulai Jinapor and Samuel Abu Jinapor, in the 8th Parliament of the Fourth Republic.

John Abdulai Jinapor is the Member of Parliament (MP) for Yapei-Kusawgu constituency and his younger brother Samuel Abu Jinapor, Member of Parliament (MP) for Damongo constituency in the Savannah Region have made history in the 8th Parliament.



Speaking in an interview with Media General’s Savannah Regional correspondent, Christopher Amoako, the chief said the election of his two sons into the 8th Parliament should put a stop to the over the polarization of everything in Ghana.



“I think the election of my two sons from different parties is an indication that we need to work together as one people especially those of them in parliament. They should consider Ghana first”, he said.

Meanwhile, he has also described as an intervention of God the situation in Parliament where neither of the main parties has a clear majority.



