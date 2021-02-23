Election petition: Mahama files closing address today

Flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress, John Mahama

It is expected that John Dramani Mahama, the petitioner in the 2020 Election Petition will submit his closing address today, February 23, 2021.

The move follows a denial of an application for a review of the Supreme Court of Ghana’s ruling on his request to reopen his case.



The court had asked all the parties to submit their closing addresses but the legal team for John Mahama defaulted due to the review application.



Lead counsel for John Mahama, Tsatsu Tsikata motioned before the court that they could not have anticipated the ruling hence their refusal to file the address.



The lawyers for the first and second respondents, the Electoral Commission and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo respectively, have both filed their addresses.

Meanwhile the court has announced Thursday March 4, 2021 as the date for judgment on the petition.



John Mahama who rejected the results of the 2020 presidential election is seeking a rerun of the elections.



According to him none of the candidates in the election chalked the required 50% plus one mark to be declared winner of the polls.