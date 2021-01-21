Election victory events may have contributed to coronavirus spike – Nana B

Henry Nana Boakye, NPP National Youth Organizer

Henry Nana Boakye, national youth organizer of the ruling NPP has said aside Christmas festivities, election victory parties could have contributed to the resurgence of coronavirus cases.

Nana B admitted on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo program that the Christmas period was crucial to the virus spread before adding that political activity especially relating to thanksgiving and other post-poll gatherings could also have had a bearing.



“The Christmas celebrations must have triggered the spike … we voted on December 7 but the virus was still lingering, because as we all know; it takes 14 days to manifest.



He added: “From that election period till the festive season kicked in, party thanksgiving and victory parties were held all over the place. We even held a party for youth and we were all involved. All of that could have contributed to the spike.”

Whiles commenting on the recent development on the reopening of schools, he pleaded for compliance of protocols stressing thus: “I will plead, that this is a fight that we need to be united over.”



The role of political campaigns and the last elections in the spike in active cases has been mixed. The president in his last address mentioned funerals and parties as possible spreaders. His position has since been buttressed by government communicators.



The Ghana Medical Association and others stakeholders have insisted that political activity played a significant role. Ghana recently recorded a new strain of the virus and the police have been instructed to enforce safety protocols especially relating to the wearing of face masks.