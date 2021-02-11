Election violence: No military officer has been identified in investigations – Nitiwul

Minister of Defence-designate Dominic Nitiwul

Dominic Nitiwul, the Minister of Defence-designate has said that no officer of the Ghana Armed Forces has yet been identified by the Ghana Police Service as having committed illegality in the 2020 election.

Pockets of violent incidents were recorded in some parts of the country with over five people confirmed dead during the presidential and parliamentary elections in December 2020.



The NDC has demonstrated severally to demand justice for the persons who were allegedly killed by personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces.



Speaking during his vetting, Dominic Nitiwul said that investigations are ongoing to unearth the culprits behind the killings.



He said that the military is supposed to serve the interest of Ghanaians and not political parties.

“The military is for the people of Ghana not interest of any political party so if you have any evidence that any military person took over the role of the EC and declared results, let us know and we will investigate it. I have been having briefs on the military and no military officer has been caught because he has been accused of shooting somebody.



“The police are investigating it so if there is any military man who has been identified as shooting, the police will investigate and he will be dealt with,” he indicated to the committee..



He also expressed condolence to families who lost their relatives in the violence.



“We must express condolence to the families and ensure that it does not happen again,” he added.