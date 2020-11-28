Elections 2020: I’m convinced NDC will win despite ‘naysaying’ polls – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama

The presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama is upbeat about his chances in the December 7 presidential election despite polls suggesting otherwise.

Mahama, who’s currently in Northern Ghana campaigning said the dreadful performance of the Akufo-Addo administration gave Ghanaians no option other than to seek salvation in him.



“God is great and I’m sure that all of us have lived in this country for more than four years and we have seen the NPP government and we can compare it to the NDC government,” the former president said.



He continued, “An opinion poll was carried and more than 60% of Ghanaians say that they are worse off today than they were in 2016.



“NDC; I’m convinced will win the elections. As for the parliamentary elections, from our calculations and the opinion polls, we have won the majority in parliament already. And by God’s grace Yendi will be one of those seats we are going to win.”

Meanwhile, a survey by the political science department of the University of Ghana declared President Akufo-Addo the winner of the December 7 presidential election



In its latest survey, the department said Akufo-Addo will be reelected as Ghana’s president with 51.7 percent of valid votes cast.



The presidential candidate of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama will collect 40.4 percent of the votes while the Ghana Union Movement (GUM’s), Christian Kwabena Andrews, takes home 1.4 percent of the votes.



A total of 11,000 respondents were interviewed by the department.