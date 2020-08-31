Editorial News

Elections 2020: NPP Youth launch #Round 2 campaign

The HOPE campaign members

After four years of tremendous achievements by the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia led administration, the brains behind the formidable HOPE campaign in 2016 is once asking Ghanaians to retain the New Patriotic Party to sustain the country’s development and bring financial relief to the citizens.

The HOPE campaign, one of the campaign strategies rolled out ahead of the 2016 election is credited as immensely contributing to the victory of President Akufo-Addo.



Ahead of the 2020 elections, the brain behind the highly successful HOPE campaign has rolled what he terms #Round 2.



Nana Yaw Manteaw, who put together the effective HOPE campaign in 2016 which drew a lot of neutrals to the NPP ahead of that year’s election says the NPP have put in place a good foundation for the country’s economy to thrive, hence the decision for #Round 2.



Explaining the inspiration behind #Round 2, Manteaw said, “the HOPE Campaign believes a very good term deserves another opportunity to do more. We have another campaign dubbed #Ready4More which seeks to present to the people, all that the government under the leadership of Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo has achieved.



“HOPE stands for Honesty, Opportunity, Prosperity, and Education and looking at the various sectors we can see how transformational it has been over the past 4 years. This and many other reasons is why we are pushing for a #Round2.”

In response to what the Round 2 Campaign targeting and why, Manteaw added “Round2 just as the 2016 HOPE Campaign targets mainly the Youth of Ghana. The Youth because this base will form future governments to run the affairs of Ghana. We are not only interested in influencing policies for the youth but also groom and inspire HOPE and confidence in them.



“We also by this will push some in key decision making to learn from those already there for future succession.The overall aim is to make the NPP a more attractive political force for the Youth and make the party machinery very formidable.”



He added that the Round 2 Campaign’s sole objective is to win the elections for the NPP Party.



“Without giving much details of how we intend doing that, the coming days will surely prove that this is a game changer. This campaign is going to be beyond what Ghanaians saw in 2016. The questions is, are you #Ready4More?”

