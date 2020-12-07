Elections 2020: Profile of Brigitte Dzogbenuku

Flagbearer of the Progressive People's Party, Brigitte Dzogbenuku

Brigitte Dzogbenuku is the 2020 Presidential Candidate for the Progressive People’s Party (PPP).

She is the founder and Executive Director of Mentoring Women Ghana (MWG), an NGO established in Ghana in 2009 with the aim of supporting the personal growth of young women through mentoring by more mature and accomplished women.



She was formerly General Manager at the Aviation Social Centre and also a former Miss Ghana.



She has also established Ve Flavour Industries, an edible palm-oil production and packaging for-profit company that works with women in the Volta region of Ghana, contributing to their socio-economic empowerment.



She had her secondary education at Wesley Girls High School in Cape Coast.

She proceeded to the University of Ghana to obtain a Bachelor of Arts degree in Modern Languages.



In 2016, Brigitte became only the second woman to be named Vice Presidential candidate when she partnered Papa Kwesi Ndoum who was flagbearer for the PPP.



In 2020, she leads the party in the general elections in December.



