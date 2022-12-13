Elections are about ballots not bullets - NPP youth chastises NDC over violence at conference

Flag of NPP

The National Youth Wing of the governing New Patriotic Party ( NPP) has condemned the violent conduct of some National Democratic Congress (NDC) during the party’s Youth and Women Conference held at the University of Cape Coast(UCC), Cape Coast last Saturday, December 10, 2022.

In a statement dated December 12, 2022, and signed by NPP’s National Youth Organiser, Salam Mustapha, he described the images and videos of the violence as both shocking and disturbing, adding that it is hard to understand the reason for the violence at a conference of that nature.



The statement also expressed disappointment that the leadership of the NDC has not condemned its members and apologized for the misconduct of its members.



“It is difficult to comprehend how a supposed-to-be conference to elect leadership for their wings, will witness a gathering of gun cum machete-wielding thugs and vigilantes at the precincts of UCC, an intellectual hub. Elections are about ballots and not bullets,” the statement said in part.



The NPP Youth Wing then called on the police to pursue and arrest all persons involved in the violence and prosecute them to deter others engaging in the same misconduct.

Videos of the violence at the conference in Cape Coast show people engaged in fights, hurling chairs and other objects at one another. Gunshots were also reportedly heard. Notwithstanding, the conference took place and the leadership for the youth and women of the NDC were elected.







