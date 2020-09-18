Electoral Commission: 6,080 multiple registrations found on electoral roll

Jean Adukwei Mensa, EC chair

The Electoral Commission (EC) has said it uncovered 6,080 multiple registrations in the just ended nationwide voters album compilation exercise.

According to the commission, it will publish details of persons who registered multiple times.



Addressing the press on Thursday, the EC explained that details of multiple registrants to be made public will include the number of times the culprits attempted to register and the polling stations where the incidents were perpetrated.



Chairperson of the Commission Jean Mensa made the revelation at a press conference organized by the commission to announce the commencement of the voters’ album exhibition exercise which starts on Friday, September 18, 2020.

At the end of the new voter register compilation in August 2020, a total of 16.6 million applicants were registered, the EC said.



The Commission has also revealed that some Biometric Verification Devices will be deployed at selected polling stations across the country, to pilot the technology for the real deal; the December 7 general elections.

