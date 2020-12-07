Electoral Commission debunks claims of no indelible ink at GIMPA polling station 1

EC debunks claims of no indelible ink at GIMPA

The Electoral Commission has debunked claims that there is no indelible ink at a polling station located at GIMPA.

The NDC candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency where the polling station is located, John Dumelo, had called for the suspension of voting at the polling station.



He made the argument that without the indelible ink, some voters can vote more than once.



However, the EC is saying there was indelible ink available at the polling station.

In a video, the Commission said voting at the polling station was underway as expected.



Stay safe and go out to vote if you are a registered voter.