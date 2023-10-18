Electoral Commission initiates Voter ID Card replacement for Guan constituents

File photo

The Electoral Commission (EC) has commenced the process of replacing the ID cards of residents in the Guan constituency in preparation for the 2024 general elections.

The Guan constituency encompasses the towns of Santrokofi, Agbafu, Lolobi, and Likpe (SALL), which were excluded from the 2020 election due to the establishment of the new Oti Region.



As a result, residents of SALL are set to have their own Member of Parliament (MP) in the upcoming 2024 elections.



During a press conference held in Accra on Tuesday, Deputy Chair of the EC, Samuel Tettey, made the official announcement.



He stated, "The commission wishes to inform the general public that it has started replacing the ID cards for voters in the Guan District from Tuesday, October 3 to Thursday, November 2. This has become necessary because in 2020, voters in the Guan District registered in the Jasikan District," citinewsroom.com quoted.

Tettey further elaborated, "With the creation of the Guan District, the voter ID cards bearing the Jasikan District have been changed to reflect the code of the Guan District."



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NAY/OGB