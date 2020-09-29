Electoral Commission to reopen voters register on October 1

Electoral Commission of Ghana

The Electoral Commission of Ghana has announced it will on Thursday, October 1, 2020, reopen the just compiled voters register for one day.

According to the Commission, the exercise will afford the opportunity for persons above the ages of 18 and citizens who were not able to register in the main the exercise to do so.



“The Registration will take place in the district in the district offices nationwide and will start from 7am to 6pm,” a statement from the EC read.



Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission says it has successfully retrieved the names of "valid electorate" that it initially failed to capture into the provisional register that was recently compiled.



Speaking at press briefing on Monday, September 28, 2020, Chairperson of the EC, Jean Mensa, indicated that the register has since been updated electronically with the data that was retrieved.

This comes after the opposition National Democratic Congress alleged that some 7,000 names of applicants have been deliberately removed from the register.



But the EC refuted the claims and insisted that voters who duly registered and were issued with Voter ID Cards but cannot find their names on the provisional register, can rectify the situation during the just ended voters exhibition exercise.



Read the statement below:



