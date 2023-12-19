Electoral officers abruptly dismantle electoral items, remove their EC-branded blue jackets

The officers were captured removing their EC-branded blue jackets

Electoral officers, identified by their EC-branded blue jackets, created a state of confusion at the Nyamekrom Nana Oware Agyapong M/A Basic School polling center A, B, and C.

The officers were captured abruptly dismantling electoral items, including removing cordon tapes, leaving residents awaiting the electoral process in shock.



After a brief meeting, the three returning officers departed the polling center without providing any information or communication about their decisions or actions.



Frustrated residents, expressing their anger to Citi News, highlighted the lack of information and the sudden disruption of the electoral proceedings.

