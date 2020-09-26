Electric welder jailed six months for hitting mason’s head with hammer

An electric welder who hit a mason’s head with a metallic hammer has been sentenced to six months imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court.

Yao Dzikunu, 27, was also ordered to pay a compensation of GHS1, 500.00 to the complainant Ezekiel Shekri. Dzikunu, charged with causing harm, pleaded guilty.



The court presided over by Mrs. Ellen Ofei Ayeh convicted Dzikunu on his own plea. Convicting the accused, the court noted that Dzikunu was a first offender and he did not waste the court’s time.



Prosecuting Chief Inspector Emmanuel Agyei narrated that Shekri and the Dzikunu resided at Teshie and Nungua, respectively.



On August 8, this year, Prosecution said the complainant sent pieces of iron rods to Dzikunu’s shop at Teshie Zongo for them to be bent for his work.



Prosecution said Dzikunu received the iron rods and was working on them when his brother Atiso Vorsah came and stopped Dzikunu and asked the complainant to pay GHS 50.00.



As a result, the Prosecutor said an argument ensued between Vorsah and Shekri. Dzikunu separated them.

Prosecution said afterwards, Dzikunu attacked Shekri with a metallic Hammer and Shekri sustained a deep cut on his head.



Witnesses around the scene apprehended Dzikunu and handed him over to the Police at Nungua.



When the complainant went to the Police at Nungua, he was given a Police medical form to seek treatment at the hospital.



Prosecution said during investigations, the metallic hammer was retrieved from Dzikunu.



“Dzikunu during police investigations admitted the offence in his investigation caution statement,” the Prosecutor said.