Electrician, 34, jailed seven years for defiling nine-year-old girl

Source: GNA

A Jasikan Circuit Court in the Oti Region has sentenced a 34-year-old electrician, Lodonu Kwasi to seven years imprisonment for defiling a nine-year-old girl.

Lodonu pleaded not guilty to the crime but was convicted accordingly by the presiding judge of the Jasikan circuit court, Alfred Kwabena Asiedu after a police investigation found him guilty.



Police Detective Inspector, Bright Nkansah told the court that the convict is a native of Klikor in the Volta Region and worked at Pusupu a suburb of the Nkwanta South Municipality in the Oti region, when the incident happened on October 8, 2020.



The Detective said on that day, the convict lured the victim into his room under the pretext of sending her on an errand.



He said the victim returned home, bleeding and unable to walk well.

He said the mother of the victim reported the case to the Police at Brewaniase.



She was then given a police form to attend the hospital, the medical report proved that indeed there was penetration.



The convict was arrested subsequently, and investigations showed his complicity, which led to his sentence.