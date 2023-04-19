Electricity: Bolga Tech University disconnected for owing over GHS1m

The school is said to be owing NEDCO an amount of GH¢1,083,215

The VRA/NEDCo has disconnected the Bolgatanga Technical University from the national grid or owing an amount of GH¢1,083,215.

The managmenet of the University only paid GH¢50,000 on Tuesday morning, 18 April 2023, but officials of VRA/ NEDCo said the amount was woefully inadequate and, thus, disconnected them.



Speaking about the disconnection, Billing and Revenue Officer of VRA/NEDCo in the Upper East Area, Ing. Williams Asare said “We engaged the school’s authorities and as of February [2023], their indebtedness was GH¢1,083,215, and it appeared that they had gone to pay GH¢50,000 as of this morning which is woefully inadequate, and we so engaged them to make some substantial payments, but they were unable to do so we had to disconnect power supply to the university.”

The Upper East Regional Area Manager of VRA/NEDCo, Ign. Eugene Addo has also disclosed that government agencies in the region owe the VRA over GH¢55 million.



“Any customer who owes us is a target, and so we expect them to settle their indebtedness because our aim is not to disconnect customers but to collect our money and so anyone who doesn’t pay debts owed to us will be disconnected. Government agencies in the region owe us about GH¢55 million, and they are all part of the people we are targeting,” he stated.