0
Menu
News

Electricity: Bolga Tech University disconnected for owing over GHS1m

Bolgatanga Technical University 2 The school is said to be owing NEDCO an amount of GH¢1,083,215

Wed, 19 Apr 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

The VRA/NEDCo has disconnected the Bolgatanga Technical University from the national grid or owing an amount of GH¢1,083,215.

The managmenet of the University only paid GH¢50,000 on Tuesday morning, 18 April 2023, but officials of VRA/ NEDCo said the amount was woefully inadequate and, thus, disconnected them.

Speaking about the disconnection, Billing and Revenue Officer of VRA/NEDCo in the Upper East Area, Ing. Williams Asare said “We engaged the school’s authorities and as of February [2023], their indebtedness was GH¢1,083,215, and it appeared that they had gone to pay GH¢50,000 as of this morning which is woefully inadequate, and we so engaged them to make some substantial payments, but they were unable to do so we had to disconnect power supply to the university.”

The Upper East Regional Area Manager of VRA/NEDCo, Ign. Eugene Addo has also disclosed that government agencies in the region owe the VRA over GH¢55 million.

“Any customer who owes us is a target, and so we expect them to settle their indebtedness because our aim is not to disconnect customers but to collect our money and so anyone who doesn’t pay debts owed to us will be disconnected. Government agencies in the region owe us about GH¢55 million, and they are all part of the people we are targeting,” he stated.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Albert Donkor family rejects 'armed robber' tag
EOCO freezes 95 luxurious cars; directs owners to report before May 3
Ex-Fomena NPP chair confirms receiving GH¢1m from Ken Agyapong
Hakimi's divorce saga: Captain Smart narrates experience
Akufo-Addo to appoint Gertrude Torkornoo As New CJ of Ghana – Report
How galamsey destroyed part of garden at Akufo-Addo's Kyebi residence
Kenyan woman busted at KIA for attempting to smuggle cocaine
Kennedy Agyapong sends strong warning to contenders
John Mahama pays his own electricity bills – ECG MD confirms
Ghana Army Rejected Me Because Of My Height, Eyeballs - Ghanaian Soldier In Uk