Electricity has no party colours – Atta Akyea condemns Napo over dumsor timetable comment

The Chairperson of Parliament’s Committee on Mines and Energy, Samuel Atta Akyea has joined calls for the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to release a load-shedding timetable amidst the current power crisis.

According to the Abuakwa South MP, it is rather unfortunate that the Minister for Energy, Matthew Opoku Prempeh believes the contrary having sought to politicise the calls.



“That’s unfortunate because we need a timetable. You see, today, electricity generation has no party colours. I want to stress that, because at the end of the day, if you are an NPP, you consume electricity, if you are an NDC you consume electricity.



“So it is only professional to say we are having challenges but because of the hard fact that we don’t want to inconvenience you unduly, this is the plan, you can enjoy electricity at this time.



"People will plan around what you make available, people will know whether we should iron our clothes ahead of time, when to cook and put it in the fridge and the rest of it.



"So no matter the permutation, I am of the humble view that we need a timetable until the situation will normalise, then you take off the timetable,” he told Joynews in an interview.

Amidst the frequent power outages across the country, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has insisted against the existence of a rolling power crisis referred to as dumsor in local parlance.



“Ask those who want it to bring it if there is. I haven’t seen any timetable. The ECG says that there’s no timetable coming, why do you want to bring a timetable, for what purpose?



"Why would somebody wake up and wish evil and wish bad for the country? When it is not planned, you can’t tell the person,” he stated.



The minister’s statement has however drawn harsh criticism from persons who have described his position as insensitive and arrogant to the plight of Ghanaians bearing the brunt of the erratic supply of power.

