Electricity supply: Chief of Denkyira Akropong appeals to energy ministry for extension of electricity

Correspondence from Central Region

The Denkyira Akropong Hene, Nana Kofi Wiah II in the Upper Denkyira East Municipality of the Central Region has made an impassioned request to the government through the energy ministry to extend electricity to areas of the Denkyira community that do not have electricity.



Denkyira Akropong, a settlement close to Dunkwa-on-Offin, is mostly an agricultural community.



Although the neighborhood is connected to the national grid, according to Nana Kofi Wiah II, no additions have been made, however, portions of the neighborhood are left in the dark as construction is underway.



He announced in an interview with GhanaWeb at Akropong and he said, "Since we were connected to the national grid, we have pleaded with succeeding administrations to bring electricity to some areas of the community that are without it, but no government has heeded our plea".



He continued by saying that the circumstance was having an impact on the academic success of the pupils who were forced to work hard to learn in disadvantageous circumstances.

He expressed concern saying, "I know that if the government doesn't help us, this situation, aside from affecting their academic performance, will also affect their eyesight because regular use of torchlights and candles is not good".



He then urged the government and the energy ministry to bring electricity to those areas because the lack of it was intolerable and did not help the effort to lift the population out of poverty because it prevented them from engaging in any economic activity that required electricity.



Meanwhile, Nana Wiah II asserted that education was essential for success in all spheres of human endeavor and urged parents and guardians to provide their kids with a quality education.



