Electricity supply restored to Tain Hospital after disconnection by NEDCo

Tain District Hospital

Correspondence from Bono Region:

The Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) has restored electricity supply to the Tain District Hospital in Nsawkaw in the Bono Region after almost a week of disconnection.



The reconnection follows a series of engagements between the power distributor,



management of the hospital and other key stakeholders.



The reconnection was confirmed to GhanaWeb by the Medical Superintendent of the



hospital, Dr. Philip Taah-Amoako, on Monday, October 23, 2023, in an exclusive interview.



Dr. Philip Taah-Amoako who since the disconnection worked tirelessly around the clock to get the hospital back to the national grid described the restoration of power as timely because the hospital depends on a stable power supply for its life-saving equipment, including ventilators and diagnostic machines.

“Following engagements with all those who matter, NEDCo has reconnected us to the national grid so we have power now and we are grateful for that because we need electricity for all our operations”, he said.



Interim measure:



Dr. Philip Taah-Amoako revealed that due to the consumption rate of the hospital, which is GHC500,000 a month, they have been directed by NEDCo to disconnect some equipment as a way of reducing electricity consumption.



“We explained our situation to NEDCo and they decided to reconnect us but they advised us to disconnect some of our equipment whilst they monitor our consumption”, he said.



Electricity supply to the Tain District Hospital was disconnected a week ago over a cumulative debt of GHC6.4 million from 2021.



The disconnection of electricity to the $36.6 million 60-bed hospital over the huge debt compelled management to resort to the use of a power plant which management said was unsustainable.