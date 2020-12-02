Electrochem Ghana begins salt mining at Ada

Chiefs and elders with CEO of McDan Daniel McKorle

Source: Collins Owusu, Contributor

Commercial salt mining is set to begin at the Ada Songhor salt site following a breakthrough in discussions between Electrochem Ghana Limited, the government and the chiefs and elders of Ada.

On Sunday, November 29, a grand durbar was held at the site to officially mark the start of the salt mining by Electrochem Ghana Limited, a subsidiary of the McDan Group of companies.



Following the ratification of the lease by Parliament last month, Electrochem has the license to mine salt for a decade and half.



Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the event, Adjoteye Larweh Akrofi, the District Chief Executive Officer of Ada West said he was relieved and overjoyed that the project has finally kicked off.



He noted that the mining of salt in the area will create jobs to the youth and improve the living condition of the people.



He revealed that 2.33million metric tons of salt can be mined from the site every year.

“I am so impressed, it’s a dream come true. I narrated to you shortly about how I have been involved in the struggle to get this Songhor Lagoon really developed because it’s an endowment and we need to turn it around. Without turning it around, people of Ada will continue to be poor and this means poverty is being kicked away right from today and this minutes so am so elated and so happy to be part of that process.



“It certainly its offers the job of all kinds, you either directly employ here or indirectly. If you are not a worker over here, there are other things like you sell around and even those who own lands value shall be added to the lands that they have. We have the capacity to produce 2.33 million metric tonnes per annum which presently we are producing 60 metric tonnes so you can see the vast difference,” he said.



Nene Abram Kabu Akuakua, the paramount chief of Ada expressed gratitude to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Daniel McKorley of honouring a promise the made to the people of Ada.



He is confident that the arrival of Electrochem will help solve the teething unemployment issues in the area.



“On my behalf, that of the Ada Traditional Council, the priests, and priestesses, the sub-chiefs of the towns and villages, elders, youth and people of Ada, I want to express our profound gratitude and appreciation to His Excellency the President, Nana Akufo-Addo for this kind gesture.”

