Electrochem Ghana denies involvement in killings at Ada

The management of Electrochem Ghana has denied being involved in a feud with the residents of Ada which reportedly led to the killing of at least one person.

In a statement issued on November 7, 2023, sighted by GhanaWeb, the management condemned the incident.



It indicated that it was ready to assist the Ghana Police Service in its investigation on the matter.



“We will like to state emphatically devoid of any equivocation that the company has NO hand in the said incident and condemn in no uncertain terms the killings.



“We are very much aware that the police have taken the issue up and are investigating the case including coming up with the autopsy report. Due to the confidence, we have in the Ghana Police Service, we have decided to wait and come out with a more detailed press release on the incident since we will not want to pre-empt the working of the police,” part of the statement reads.



Background:



One person been confirmed dead, with several others reported injured following a shooting incident at Sege in the Ada area of the Greater Accra Region.

The event is said to have been a result of the feud between salt mining firm Electrochem Ghana Limited and residents of Sege over the activities of the company.



According to a Citinewsroom.com report, a raid by persons contracted by Electrochem on its concession to eject encroachers turned chaotic, leading to the shooting incident on Monday, November 6, 2023.



“I was on air when I heard there was an attack on the people in the area. They were allegedly attacked by some land guards of Electrochem. About 25 people were reportedly injured.”



“Today, these alleged land guards went to Toflokpo. The chief of the town informed me that when the land guards arrived, they began attacking anyone in sight. The people of Toflokpo retaliated as well. Some residents of Ada stated that this is their source of livelihood, so if Electrochem takes over all the land, where will they find their source of income and livelihood?” Isaac Ofei, the morning show host of Okoli FM, a radio station in the town is quoted in the report.



According to the journalist, the District Chief Executive of the area, who had gone to the scene to gather first-hand information, was assaulted.



“I spoke to the DCE. He stated that he attempted to go there and speak to them. When he arrived, he met with the chief, who assigned him some individuals to accompany him to investigate the situation. As he arrived, he encountered several people who beat him severely,” he stated.

The Chief of Toflokpo, Nene Mayilo Dadebom II, reported that five persons had sustained injuries.



“They [Electrochem] are employing force. Five people were injured. We are not opposed to development, but we will not be prevented from continuing what we have been doing for years,” he stated.



Meanwhile, Electrochem while confirming the deployment of a taskforce to deal with encroachment on its concession has rejected being behind the shooting of the residents.



“We were on the field when all of a sudden, we heard noises which were from a lot of crowd from the town. We made sure that we protected our equipment and personnel. The people started throwing stones at us.”



“I heard Nene saying the police were shooting, but before man and God, there was no shooting. We were trying to protect our concession, and we have made announcements that they should move from that place. No one went there to shoot because our security guys don’t even use guns. We never shot a gun, not even a warning shot.”



“We gladly welcome any other person that wants to do salt business with us, and we have been given fifteen years to mine salt at Ada, and this thing went through the traditional authorities and Parliament, so this thing is legal. We have people who are doing illegal mining there. We have done over ninety-five community engagements, and we continue to do engagements. So I don’t understand why someone would say we’ve never engaged the community,” Nene Siada, Operations Manager at Electrochem Ghana told Citinews.

However, the Member of Parliament for Sege, Christian Corleytey Otuteye, has expressed worry over the development.



“It’s really a bad day and a sad one for the Sege constituency. I went there personally to see the situation. I went with the Regional commander. We took the dead body to the morgue. It looks as if we are playing with this thing.”



“It started with a huge violence years back. It looks as if as the days pass by, the situation is becoming worse. I know Electrochem wants to bring development. I think there is something definitely wrong, and the area is becoming a war zone. The youth were very angry when I went there. The people are also fighting for their daily bread. I’m not against the development which Electrochem is doing, but the people you are doing it for must enjoy what you are doing. Dialogue must come in,” the MP added.



