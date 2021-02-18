Electrochem empowers Ada residents

Company officials at the site

Source: Nana Bonsu, Contributor

Electrochem Ghana Limited has commenced construction works on Community pans for residents around the Songor lagoon to make residents part of the project.

The development of the Songor lagoon has been leased to McDan group of companies for 15years through parliamentary ratification.



Although the construction of pans for residents is not in the agreement, Mr. Daniel Mackorley, owner of MacDan group of companies believed that the community pans will make the residents feel part of the project and that it is a necessity.



Speaking to the media, Mr. Mackorley said, the 12 pans which will serve Nakomkorpe and its environs will be completed in one week and will serve as the Agbakpe; portion from which those communities win their salts.



These community pans when completed will stretched across the length and breath of the Songor lagoon for the 'atsiakpo' making communities.



He said: "A lot of investment has been made into this project but I will make sure we finish with the community pans before beginning our project itself".

Mr. Mackorley emphasized that he is ready to work with everyone in and outside Ada to ensure that the Songor lagoon project succeeds.



"Our doors are open to everybody for business and I'm also going to empower 10,000 women who cannot work in the Songor in life skill works to sustain them,” he said.



The Warlord of the Adibiawer clan, Asafoatsengua Buertey Okumko Obuampong IV, who was part of the delegates from the traditional leaders who went with the committee to inspect the pans expressed excitement and asked indigenes to cooperate with the elders and Electrochem since they cannot sit aloof as elders and watch an investor destroy the only source of livelihood for the communities.



Some chiefs, elders and members from the area were excited over what they saw and hooe it is completed as early as possible so they can start winning the salt from the pans to make a living.



They congratulated the Traditional rulers for the bold decision and called on other communities to cooperate for the success of the project so they can all benefit.

