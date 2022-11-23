Eleven persons remanded for conspiracy, robbery, and kidnapping

File photo

Source: GNA

Eleven persons have been remanded into prison custody by the Adentan Circuit Court for allegedly kidnapping and robbing a man of GHS37,000.

The accused persons after kidnapping the victim, drove him to Kwame Nkrumah Circle and compelled him to transfer additional GHS4,000 from his Momo account, according to prosecutors.



The accused persons include Frederick Ahialey, Frederick Kumi, Kenneth Sarpong, Appiah Bright, George Dzameshie, Kwame Aboagye.



The rest are Richard Sackey, Asamoah Samuel, Emmanuel Abbey, Elijah French, and Abdul Rahman Yahaya.



They are being held on the charges of conspiracy to commit, robbery and kidnapping.



The court presided over by Mrs Sedinam Awo Balokah did not take their pleas, pending further investigations into the matter.



Accused persons are expected to reappear on November 24.

Superintendent of Police Richard Boateng prayed the court to remand accused persons, pending further investigations into the matter.



The prosecution’s case was that the victim Jacob Jackson and Ahialey, the first accused person, were friends for more than five years and during their friendship, Ahialey and the victim stayed in a room.



It said Ahialey and the victim were allegedly into internet fraud business but the two had a misunderstanding over the proceeds from the said internet fraud business. Ahialey therefore felt cheated.



The prosecution said Ahialey engaged one Michael, who is currently at large, to assist him to retrieve an unspecified amount from the complainant through any means.



It said on November 18, this year, at about 9:30 pm Ahialey with the help of the said Michael engaged 10 other accused persons to attack the victim and retrieved the money.



The prosecution said accused persons organised themselves into two groups and hired two taxis, one of which was driven by one Jacob Amenyo.

It said at about 11;30 pm on the same day, the accused persons attacked the victim at his residence at Pantang and took away GHS37,000 from the victim and his friend known as Ahmed Salim who then with him.



The prosecution held that accused persons who were not satisfied with their actions bundled the victim into one of the taxi cabs and drove him to Kwame Nkrumah Circle where they forcibly withdrew GHS4,000 from the victim’s Momo account.



It said the accused persons then took the victim to the National Security at Osu, Accra and abandoned him there.



The prosecution said two witnesses reported the incident to the Police at Adenta. Six of the accused persons were arrested at Pantang Junction and the rest by the Ministries Police.



It said when the accused persons were searched, GHS25,134 were found on them.