Regional News

Eligible voters vow not to vote due to bad roads

Residents want their roads fixed before elections

Some residents at Tafo Adompom in the Ashanti Region, have vowed not to vote in the coming elections due to the poor nature of their roads.

According to them, several complains have been lodged about how poor the Senkyeri roads is. For over 10 years, the road has been in this poor state, they said.



The residents indicated that their roads have been abandoned by both the previous government and the current government.



Some residents in the area, speaking to GhanaCrusader, shared their grievances.



“This road was used by Troski to the other street. Troski can no longer use this road anymore and it’s over ten years now. We vote every year. If we vote and our roads are still in this state to the extent that the cars we pick cannot bring us home to our doorstep. Then we won’t vote again”. One elderly woman lamented.

She explained further that due to the poor state of the road drivers charge them huge sums of money before using the roads.



“I’m old. When I go to town and I’m coming back I have to pick a taxi that will charge me thirty cedis before bring me home. If something is not done about it I won’t vote again”. She said.



The Senkyeri road is in a poor state and residents are calling on the government to come to their aid.

