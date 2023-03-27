Elikplim Akurugu files nomination to contest Dome-Kwabenya seat

Dome Kwabenya constituency MP hopeful, Faustina Elikplim Akurugu

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

NDC aspiring Parliamentary candidate for Dome Kwabenya constituency, Faustina Elikplim Akurugu has filed her nomination form on March 22, 2023 to contest the parliamentary seat for NDC in Dome Kwabenya constituency.

Elikplim Akurugu , who was accompanied by a team of supporters to submit his forms, charged party functionaries and all contestants for both the Parliamentary and Presidential across the country, to unite and organise a campaign based on facts and not antagonism.



She disclosed that she is burnt for victory for the NDC if she is voted as the parliamentary candidate for NDC in Dome Kwabenya.



Elikplim Akurugu stated that the seat had been gifted to the New Patriotic Party(NPP) for the past 16 years without any development.

"Kwabenya is my home, I know the challenges we are confronted with and I have served on the campaign trail of some past parliamentary candidates of the NDC in the constituency and I have benefited from such apprenticeship", she said.



She, therefore, called on members and supporters of the NDC to rally behind her to wrestle the seat from the incumbent NPP MP, to continue the development and transformation agenda of former President John Dramani Mahama.



She said the NDC laid a solid foundation through the prudent management of the economy and succeeded in maintaining a substantial growth rate and reducing inflation consistently.