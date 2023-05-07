Elikplim Akurugu vows to capture Dome Kwabenya seat for the NDC

Faustina Elipklim Akurugu, MP hopeful for Dome Kwabenya Constituency

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako,Contributor

NDC aspiring parliamentary candidate for Dome Kwabenya constituency, Faustina Elikplim Akurugu has vowed to snatch the parliamentary seat from the ruling New Patriotic Party in the upcoming 2024 general election.

She believes that, “Dome Kwabenya is not an NPP stronghold and that the NDC would change the political landscape of the constituency if they work together.”



Elikplim Akurugu lamented the scarcity of job possibilities in her constituency.



She pledged to support the young people in the constituency and to provide them with employment possibilities.



“Creating job opportunities, and improving the lives of Dome-Kwabenya citizens is my agenda as a lawmaker,” Faustina Elikplim Akurugu exclusively told Accra-based Original TV.

“The party needs someone who has the face, background, competence among others to reckon with the NPP in the coming elections”, she added.



She said the constituency lacked development despite several years in the hands of the NPP and it was time to unseat that for the betterment and growth of the area.



However, there is mix reaction among constituents about the performance of the MP so far. Whilst some constituents believe the MP has failed others believe his performance is satisfactory.