Eliminate digital violence against women and girls – HFFG

Source: GNA

Cecilia Senoo, the Executive Director of Hope for Future Generations (HFFG), has encouraged institutions to invest in girls and young women’s education in science and technology and help to eliminate digital violence against them.

The Executive Director, who made the call in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency on the celebration of the International Day of the Girl Child, said the surge in online violence targeted at girls and young women was becoming increasingly worrisome.



Meanwhile, she said technology drove every facet of the economy in today’s world with women significantly contributing to the growth.



Senoo said it was, therefore, crucial to eliminate digital violence and access barriers, thereby enhancing their participation in the digital space by investing in girls’ education in science and technology.



Speaking about the poor numbers of women and girls in leadership positions, she called on individuals, businesses, traditional leaders, parents and other stakeholders to join in efforts to transform gender norms and create a world where they could have equal opportunities to lead and make decisions that shaped their future.



The HFFG, she said had, therefore, initiated a project dubbed: “She Leads” to nurture leadership skills and potentials in girls and young women both in-school and out-of-school between the ages of 10-24 in the Hohoe Municipality of the Volta Region of Ghana.



The project is funded by The African Women’s Development and Communications Network (FEMNET), a network with the aim of promoting women’s development across the African continent.

The project comprises other implementing partners such as Plan International Ghana, Defense for Children International, Erudite Women Empowerment Foundation, Women Aspire Network and Community Aid for Rural Development among others that are part of the “She Leads” Consortium in Ghana.



It focused on mentorship programmes, leadership training as well as advocacy and strived to break down traditional gender norms and inspired young females to take their place in decision-making processes, she said.



Senoo explained that the project represented a significant step in challenging stereotypes and promoting gender-inclusive leadership.



HFFG as part of the project implementation and commemoration of the Day would host a series of events, including radio discussions, workshops, and awareness campaigns aimed at promoting gender equality and encouraging girls and young women to take up leadership roles.



Hope for Future Generations is a non-profit organisation dedicated to improving the health and socio-economic status of women, children and young people as well as persons living with disability through right-based approaches, innovations and acceptable participatory strategies.



The Organisation seeks to provide a nation free of discrimination, where women, children and young people can have equal opportunities to develop their full potential.