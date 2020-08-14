General News

Elite Ladies Club USA donate PPEs to Gomoa Aboso CHPS

The facility was presented with face shields, surgical masks, infrared thermometers and other items

On Wednesday, August 12th, 2020, the Elite Ladies Club USA through its Ghana-based representatives donated a variety of cleaning supplies and PPEs to the Gomoa Aboso Community Health Planning and Services (CHPS) in the Central Region, Ghana to boost their efforts in mitigating the COVID-19 pandemic.

The facility was presented with face shields, surgical masks, infrared thermometers, examination gloves, hand sanitizers, anti-bacterial liquid soaps, disinfectants, Veronica buckets, mops, brooms, dust bins, paper towels and other sanitary supplies.



The donations were received by Ms Miriam Bondzi Micah (Midwife in charge), Nana Kwesi Ankoma I (representative of the Chief), Hon. Jesse Korsah, and Hon. Ernest Quarm, (members of the District Assembly).



The Elite Ladies spokesperson in Ghana, Ms Penelope Tetteh stated that the donation was the group’s token to support the community in the effort to fight against coronavirus.

Elite Ladies Club has made similar donations recently to the Nwamasi Community Clinic in Ashanti region, and Mamprobi Polyclinic in Accra. The organization has also been involved in many charitable events in the United States including feeding the homeless, donations to the needy, caregiving services at nursing homes and many others.



Elite ladies Club is a US-based non-profit organization with members in Ghana. Their mission is in building sustainable development network geared towards supporting various underserved communities both in Ghana and the USA.



Their goal during this COVID 19 pandemic is to raise funds and donate PPES and supplies to hospitals and communities in need to help fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: Elite Ladies Club, Contributor

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.