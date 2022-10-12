Elizabeth Sloane looks to expand employment opportunities in Africa with the upskilling of ICT professionals

Melanie Wynter, Managing Director of Elizabeth Sloane

AFRICA - Elizabeth Sloane Institute of Technology (ESIT) has gained board approval to provide Cybersecurity Education and Employment Opportunities with the upskilling of ICT professionals through a US $14.6M grant program. This marks the largest ever investment to date in cybersecurity education.



The board approval is a great sign of change to come at a time very needed for certified ICT Professionals, especially on the African Continent.



“It is critical to support the upskilling of ICT professionals on the Continent, mainly because we are feeling the negative effects of the skill gap as we support our clients on the continent,” said Melanie Wynter, the Managing Director of Elizabeth Sloane.



Last year, Cybersecurity Ventures predicted that cybercrime would cost the world $6 trillion annually by 2023. In Africa, $4 billion is lost annually to cybercrime, according to Interpol’s Africa Cyberthreat Assessment Report. Additionally, per this report, 90% of businesses on the continent do not have proper cybersecurity protocols.

The grant program offers applicants the opportunity to join the community of Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) certificate holders from around the world and to study at Elizabeth Sloane Institute of Technology (ESIT), a premier online higher education institution designed for self-paced technology higher education.



Grants will be in the form of The Kusi P. Adu-Amankwah “Lex Stella” Award, the Lauryn C. Poyser Award, the Upskill Africa Award, and the C. Courtney Jackson Award. These awards will significantly subsidize the cost of ICT professional certificates and training.



Education is the key to fighting against cyber threats, and ESIT has positioned itself as an authority where ICT Professionals in Africa can receive the most current training and highest professional certifications.