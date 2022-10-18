Ellembelle: Church of Pentecost holds prayers for 2022 BECE candidates

BECE candidates seated in the church auditorium

The Nyamenlekwagyina branch of the Church of Pentecost in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region has held a prayer service for the 2022 Basic Education Certificate Examination (B.E.C.E) candidates.

The maiden event was held under the theme, "Have faith in God, He will not let you fall your exams" for twelve public and private Junior High Schools (JHS) in and around Aiyinasi over the weekend.



The twelve schools were; Kanokwari D/A JHS, Nyamebekyere D/A JHS, Akoto-Alloakpkoke D/A JHS, Hassaniya Islamic JHS, Aiyinasi Methodist JHS, Aiyinasi Roman Catholic JHS, Aiyinasi Anglican JHS, Holy Child Private School, Kingdom Private School, Seven Day Adventist, Aiyinasi Acton Sacred JHS and Menzezor D/A JHS.



The event which was organized by the School Outreach Ministry in collaboration with the Ministry of Teens (M2T) under the Youth Ministry of the church, gave platforms to some experienced teachers and examiners in Aiyinasi South Circuit of Ghana Education Service to sensitize the candidates about the Basic Education Certificate Examination.



Sir Yunisa Nyamson, the Social Studies teacher of Hassaniya Islamic Junior High School who took the candidates through how the examination is written, urged them to be at the examination center on time to avoid panicking.



"You have to be at the center on time at least thirty minutes before the start of each paper to avoid panicking because if you go to the center late you will be frustrated", he said.

He charged them to observe the rules and regulations governing the exams.



"Every exam has its own rules and regulations governing it. Your BECE is your final exam that will send you to a different level of education so you shouldn't joke about it. Read and study and observe the rules and regulations governing it and apply them. If you are not told to start don't start, write question numbers, avoid spelling mistakes", he stated.



He also advised them to respect the exam invigilators and police officers who would be charged by the West African Examination Council (WAEC) to supervise their exams.



"Also do not forget to give maximum respect to your exam invigilators and police officers, these people will supervise your exams so respect them. It is very very important," he added.



Sir Yunisa Nyamson who is also English-Grammar teacher of Hassaniya Islamic JHS seized the opportunity to urge the candidates to stay away from examination malpractices that would jeopardize their future if caught.

"Before I take my seat, let me emphasize on this, examination malpractices, in fact, examination malpractices are not good at all, stay away from it. They don't send any foreign material to the exams hall. Search yourself thoroughly before enter the hall else if you are caught, you will not be spared at all," he concluded.



On his part, the Nyamenlekwagyina District Youth Ministry Leader of The Church of Pentecost, Elder Daniel Donald Gogo advised some of the candidates who would not attend Senior High School to enroll themselves in apprenticeship to acquire skills to make meaningful living in future.



He also advised some of the Senior High School graduates who attended the program to engage themselves in business that would fetch them money to support themselves and their families.



"Now that you have completed Senior High School, don't just sit at home doing nothing. Find some business to do which will fetch you money. Don't waste your time on social media posting pictures for men to see.



"You can even sell pure water and you will get money. Look at me, I'm a teacher and at the same time a business person, I use my android phone to market my products. I don't use my phone to post unnecessary pictures so start doing something meaningful that will fetch your money. God bless you", he urged.

Elder Patrick Kwofie who is the Nyamenlekwagyina District Coordinator for School Outreach Ministry led the prayer session.



He prayed to God to protect the candidates from sickness towards the exams.



He also prayed to God favour them to come out with flying colours in their final exams.



He took the opportunity to urge them to continue to pray.



"Let me urge you to continue to pray, don't stop praying, as the leaders of the church will continue to pray for you and we believe in the Almighty God that you will pass and pass well so fear not", he said.

Moreover, the Nyamenlekwagyina District Minister of the church, Pastor David Kweku Owodo distributed some educational materials to the candidates who attended the program.