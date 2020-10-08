Ellembelle DCE cuts sod for deplorable Aiyinasi Post Office

The Post Office has been neglected since 2013

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Ellembelle District of the Western Region, Mr Kwasi Bonzoh has cut the sod for the rehabilitation of the deplorable Aiyinasi Post Office in the area.

The Aiyinasi Post Office was constructed and commenced on November 28, 1968, as the first Post Office in the Nzemaland and it became the second-best in the Western Region after the Takoradi Market Circle Post Office.



But since 2013, this Aiyinasi Post Office has been rejected due to the deplorable state of the building. Staff currently operate in a rented building opposite the abandoned and deplorable one was established in 1968.



The John Mahama-led government promised to build an ultra-modern Post Office to replace the old one but the government could not honour its pledge.



To save the structure from collapsing, the current District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area, has performed a sod-cutting ceremony to renovate the structure.



This rehabilitation of the Post Office is expected to be completed by the end of November 2020 and ICT lab, Electronic Transaction will be added.

This rehabilitation work is being financed by the World Bank and being surprised by the Ellembelle District Assembly.



Performing the sod-cutting ceremony, the DCE Kwasi Bonzoh expressed disappointment in the NDC government for allowing the Aiyinasi Post Office to be in this deplorable state.



He blamed the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for the area Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah for failing to honour his pledge to build new Post Office for Aiyinasi.



He stated that "I will not say, Hon. Buah has not done anything at Aiyinasi here, he has done his part and I have come to do my part but as for Armah Buah his time is due, let us vote massively against him and say goodbye to him come December 7".



"Because this Post Office the NDC does not feel ashamed of it, they were in power and this Post Office started deteriorating and they didn't do anything about it. Armah Kofi-Buah's father was a Post Master here and he Buah went to America to do post office work and he Armah Buah as an MP left this Aiyinasi Post Office to deteriorate and he is now ashamed of himself because Bonzoh is doing it", he stressed.

He added that "Aiyinasi is a business hub of Ellembelle District and the Aiyinasi Post Office is the second-best in the Western Region after the Takoradi Market Circle Post Office but the NDC sat down to let this Aiyinasi Post Office rot, the NDC made so many promises to build a new one for us but they didn't do it but today we the NPP government is renovating it and we will commission it before I will bring my DCE's work to an end".



He said they were not just renovating it but to make it a modern status, "we are renovating it to a modern state and we will finish it in November 2020 and commission it".



He, therefore, called on the good people of Aiyinasi to support the contractor to expedite actions on the project.



He also took the opportunity to highlight some of the projects his government was doing at Aiyinasi namely; construction of meat and fish market, construction of additional structures for Aiyinasi market, construction of toilet facility among others.



Mr Theophilus Ayanu was the Manager for the Aiyinasi Post Office between 2003 and 2005, on behalf of the Western Regional Manager of Ghana Post said: "on behalf of my Managing Director who is a proud son of Nzemaland saw it the need to push for the necessary rehabilitation of Aiyinasi Post Office to befit the state of Aiyinasi township".

He added, "Aiyinasi is one of the post offices in the heart of Nzemaland when you look at from Elubo to Esiama, it is at the center and it was one of the post offices to start operating financial services which my good self was the manager between 2003 and 2005 but this is how we see the structure today".



He, therefore, seized the opportunity to thank the World Bank and government of Ghana for supporting Ghana Post to rehabilitate the Aiyinasi deplorable Post Office.



He also called on the Chiefs and people of Aiyinasi to rally their support for the project to be completed on schedule.



"We are very grateful to the government and the World Bank for supporting this laudable project. We are hopeful that Nananom, citizens of Aiyinasi will give us the necessary cooperation to complete the project on time especially those who live around the Post Office, I will plead with you to remove your things away from it and also cooperate with the contractor so that the contractor will meet the deadline and the labour works will be given to the youth of Aiyinasi".



On his part, the Chief of Aiyinasi, Nana Etwe Kpanyinli VI thanked the DCE for the rehabilitation of the Post Office.

He said the project would go a long way and benefit all the residents of the area.



The Chief pledged to support the project to be done on time and also urged his people to support the contractor to meet the timeline.



He, therefore, took the opportunity and appealed to the DCE to tar the remaining streets of the area.

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor