Ellembelle DCE presents a 65-seater bus to Nkroful SHS

The bus was presented to the school by the DCE for Ellembelle District, Kwasi Bonzoh

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Ellembelle District in the Western Region, Kwasi Bonzoh, has presented a 65-seater fully air-conditioned bus to the Nkroful Agricultural Senior High School (NASS).

The presentation of the brand new bus formed part of the fulfilment of his pledge during a tour to the school late 2020.



Handing over the keys of the bus to the headmaster of the school, Mr Bonzoh disclosed that he lobbied the bus through the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETfund) and gave thanks to the management of GETfund for responding quickly to his request.



The DCE who is an old student of the school noted that the bus would serve as a means of transportation for the students and teachers of the school whenever they travelled for activities.



Mr. Bonzoh, therefore, beseeched the school authority to ensure good maintenance culture of the bus to last longer.



He took the opportunity, to urge the school authority to continue to observe all the approved Coronavirus safety protocols to protect the students and teachers from contracting and spreading the virus.

He promised to continue to assist the school with Coronavirus preventive items to curb the spread of the virus.



Mr. Bonzoh also pledged to continue to complete all the infrastructural projects he couldn't complete during his first term as the District Chief Executive for the area to enhance academic excellence.



"I am proud to be an old student of this school and let's give thanks to President for passing through me to build and complete a 12-unit classroom block for the students and right now we are almost done with the accommodation for the boys and today the double-track system in this school is going to be a thing of the past, I am very proud to be a proud of this great school," he stated.



Though during the presentation of the bus, the students were on vacation, the DCE who has education at his heart, advised the students to their education seriously and tasked them to refrain from involving in acts which would be inimical to their studies.



Through the media, the Ellembelle DCE pledged to lobby for the other schools within the district to get some busses for their school activities.

Receiving the keys, the Headmaster of the school, Michael Kwame Wurah, thanked the DCE for the kind gesture and asked God to bless him abundantly.



He also took the opportunity and assured regular maintenance to enable the bus last longer to achieve its intended purpose.



Kwame Wurah commended the DCE and the government for providing a 12-unit classroom block and a dormitory for the school to abolish the double track system associated with the Free SHS flagship programme.



He pleaded with the DCE and the government to continue to support the school to develop.



He also seized the opportunity to promise to adhere to the Coronavirus safety protocols in the school.

