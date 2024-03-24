Ellembelle DCE wins NPP parliamentary primary

District Chief Executive of Ellembelle, Kwasi Bonzoh

The District Chief Executive of Ellembelle, Kwasi Bonzoh, also known as 34KWA, has won the Ellembelle constituency primary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He garnered 523 votes out of the total 790 cast, while his closest rival, Abeka Dauda, managed to secure 264 votes.



This will be the fourth consecutive time he is securing the position to represent the NPP in the general elections.



This victory marks a significant milestone for Bonzoh, who had previously faced defeats in three parliamentary contests against Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, the Deputy Minority Leader of the NDC.

In an interview with Citi News following the primary on Saturday, March 23, Bonzoh expressed his determination to foster reconciliation within the constituency, aiming to clinch the Ellembelle seat in the 2024 polls.



"Reviewing our performance and under the guidance of our party leadership, we are confident of securing victory in 2024. Beginning tomorrow, we will embark on a reconciliation initiative, reaching out to all areas where our support was lacking," he stated.



NAY/EK