Ellembelle MP Kofi Buah donates 2,016 maths sets to BECE candidates

Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah with the BECE candidates

Member of Parliament for Ellembelle Constituency Hon Emmanuel Armah Buah has donated 2,016 to all the final year BECE candidates in his constituency.

According to him the exercise which is an annual project from his common fund is aimed at motivating the students as well as cushion parents from spending monies on such materials during the peak of the exams.



Hon Buah used the occasion to urge the students to remain discipline and focus before and during the five days exercise which begins tomorrow across the country.

He empowered them to put in their maximum effort to enable them pass creditably so as to make their respective parents and families as well as the entire Ellembelle proud.



He therefore took to his Facebook timeline, "Earlier today, I met with some of the BECE candidates and presented about 2,016 pieces of branded mathematical sets to be distributed to all the 1,816 BECE candidates in the Ellembele District"

Source: Office of Ellembele MP

