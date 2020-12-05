Ellembelle MP commissions JHS block for Asemko, thirteen boreholes

Armah Kofi Buah also promised to construct boreholes for other communities that do not have

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle Constituency of the Western Region, Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah has commissioned a new Junior High School block with an office for the Asemko Community.

Happily, students will no longer walk a long distance to Kikam and other surrounding communities to access Junior High School (JHS).



This historic structure estimated at GHC150,000 is aimed at creating a conducive teaching and learning environment for both students and teachers so they can concentrate on their studies.



Handing-over the classroom block to the Chiefs of Asemko and Ellembelle Education Directorate on Friday, December 4th, 2020, Mr. Armah Buah who is seeking re-election on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) thanked the community and the Directorate for supporting him to construct the JHS block for children of the area.



He charged the management of the school to maintain the structure to last long.



He also urged parents in the community to invest more in the children's education to be useful citizens in Ghana.



Mr. Armah Buah reiterated former President John Mahama's commitment to abolish the Double Track System associated with the Free SHS flagship programme when elected into power come December 7th polls.

Later in the day, Mr. Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah visited thirteen communities to commission some pipe-borne water projects.



The beneficiary communities are; Ampain, Ewerekokrom, Asomase, Dadwen, Asoredanho, Aidoo-suazo, Mantukwa, Kroboline, Nfanteline, Basake no.2, New Adiembra, Ananekrom and Kwesikrom.



Speaking at Ampain, Mr. Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah thanked the contractors for completing the projects on time.



He said since water is life, the residents should maintain it to serve its purpose.



Mr. Buah Armah promised to construct boreholes for other communities that do not have.



He, therefore, appealed to the residents to vote massively for him and former President John Mahama come December 7 for more developmental projects.

On his part, the Chief of Ampain, Nana Nyameke Fofole II expressed his profound gratitude to Mr. Armah Kofi-Buah for the project.



He stated that the water project would go a long way to help the community.



He also thanked Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah for repairing other existing pipe-borne water projects in the area.



He concluded that: "We the good people of Ampain are most grateful to Hon. Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah for helping us, last time he came to repair our existing pipes for us and today too he has constructed new one for us and he has promised to construct our township roads for us and for that matter I will call on all voters in my community to vote massively for Armah Buah and Mr. John Mahama to come and help us".

