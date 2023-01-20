Ellembelle MP supports Asanda Nursing Training College, Asasetre community with 200 bags of cement

Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah in a handshake with a constituency member

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle Constituency in the Western Region, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah has distributed 200 bags of cement to Asanta Nursing Training College and Asasetre community to support them in their developmental projects.

The Asanta Nursing Training College near Esiama received 100 bags to aid the completion of its abandoned dormitory.



The management and the trainees (students) of Asanta Nursing Training College thanked the Ellembelle MP for fulfilling the pledge he made to the college in late 2022 when he visited them at the campus.



They promised to use 100 bags of cement to execute the project.



They took the opportunity to appeal to other companies and Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) to come to the aid of the college to provide more developmental projects for the college.



At Asasetre Community, the Ellembelle MP, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah gave 100 bags of cement to the Chief and his community members to be used to construct classroom blocks for the commencement of their Technical and Vocational School this year.

The Asasetre Community in the Ellembelle District has decided to establish a Technical and Vocational School to provide skills to the youth.



According to the planning committee, they have renovated a private building and a teacher's bungalow in the community to be used as training facilities to kick start the academic works this upcoming academic year.



Addressing the MP and his encouragement, Nana Gyan Kpanyinli II, Chief of Asasetre commended the MP, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah for being the first politician to come to their aid to support them to construct training centres for the school.



He promised on behalf of his community members that the 100 bags of cement would be used to execute the project.



He called on the MP to continue with the good works he was doing for the good people of Ellembelle Constituency without any discrimination.

"We all know what Hon. Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah has done for us the people of Asasetre and Ellembelle as a whole especially when he was the Minister in NDC's government and still, he is doing well well in opposition and I know one day he will be a president in Ghana", he stated.



He, therefore, charged his community members to rally behind the MP especially in prayers to get money to support the community and other communities.



Nana Gyan Kpanyinli II took the opportunity to appeal to the government and some Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) to establish classrooms for the school to be sustainable.



"God bless you, Hon. Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah for coming to our aid but let me use this opportunity to appeal to the government of the day and other Non-Governmental Organizations to come to our aid to construct classrooms and dormitories for us because we want this Technical and Vocational School to sustain forever", he said.



He emphasized, "I will appeal to my community members to support the school and stop speaking ill about it because this does not develop a community".

On his part, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, Ellembelle MP, commended the Chief and his community members for taking a step to get a Technical and Vocational School for the community.



He pledged to support the community to execute the project.



He took the opportunity to call on President Akufo-Addo to use the Ghana Gas Company project at Atuabo in Ellembelle District to construct all the bad roads in Ellembelle District before he leaves power in 2024.



"When I was the Minister for Energy and we established the Ghana Gas Company, we introduced Oil Enclave Roads Project to construct all bad roads in Ellembelle District and other Coastal Districts in Western Region and we did some in 2016 and unfortunately we left power and from 2017 till now the NPP government has abandoned all roads construction in Ellembelle District. Let me put on record that Ellembelle DCE, Kwasi Bonzoh doesn't know anything about any road construction in Ellembelle District because the road construction is expected to be funded through the Oil Enclave Road Programme," he said.



He, therefore, took the opportunity to urge the residents to have hope in NDC and urged them to rally behind him and the NDC to return to power in 2024 to develop the Ellembelle Constituency.

He said he would continue to do his possible best as an opposition MP to help the good people of Ellembelle Constituency.



"Though I'm an opposition MP I'm doing my best to support the good people of Ellembelle Constituency and I will continue to do it because as an opposition MP, I can talk about what I have done for the Asasetre Community, through my hard work, Asasetre community got electricity extension, toilet facility, football field, I supported the health clinic here and many more. I believe Ghanaians that in 2024 they will vote massively for NDC and John Mahama to return to power and when we come to power we will support the Asasetre community so please support NDC and John Mahama because NDC love Nzemas more than any political party and our records tell it all," he concluded.



Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, Ellembelle MP is on a familiarization tour to acquaint himself with problems facing his constituents and find some solutions to them.