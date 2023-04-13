Ellembelle MP supports Muslim community with food items to climax Ramadan

The MP for Ellembelle constituency (middle) with some elders of the Muslim community

The opposition Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle Constituency in the Western Region, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah has distributed over 100 bags of rice to Muslim community in Ellembelle to climax this year's Ramadan.

Additionally, bags of sugar (50kg), and cooking oil in boxes were added to the Ellembelle Muslim Community by the MP.



The kind gesture formed part of the Lawmaker's annual love and solidarity to the Muslims in the area.



Ramadan, which is the holy month for the Islamic community which started on March 23, 2023, will be climaxed in Ghana on April 22, 2023 with Eid-al-Fitr.



Making the presentation at Kamgbunli Islamic Community, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah who is the Deputy Minority Leader appealed to the Muslims in the Ellembelle Constituency to use the occasion to pray for the continuous peace of the constituency and Ghana as a whole.



He also urged them to remain united with other religious believers.

"I will appeal to you to use this Ramadan which is one of the Pillars of Islam to pray for the peace and unity of Ellembelle and Ghana as a whole. Peace is very paramount and over the weekend we heard a Minister of state making a very treasonable statement but I don't want to talk about him but he should know that he is not God, my party leadership has condemned him so nobody should be afraid", he stated.



He pledged his total commitment to continue to support Islamic activities in the Ellembelle Constituency as far as he continues to be MP.



"Even though my political party is not in power but I will do everything possible to support Islamic activities in Ellembelle Constituency and anytime there is a Ramadan, I will support you with food items", he said.



In a related development, the MP visited Muslims and other residents of Aidoosuazo, Anloga and Asomase in Aiyinasi North of Ellembelle Constituency to acquaint himself with the challenges facing them.



The MP also took the opportunity to support the residents with food items.

After accessing the Asomase-Basake-Mumuni deplorable road network linking to Amenfi West Constituency, the MP devoted GHC18,000 to the leaders of Asomase farming community to reshape the road.



Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah noted down some concerns raised by the residents and pledged his commitment to address them.



He called on them to rally behind him and the NDC to come to power in 2024 to provide job opportunities for the youth in the area and develop the area.



"It is sad that since NDC left power, NPP government has abandoned you, the electrification project we started here, the NPP government has abandoned it, the current DCE does not think about you, it is their responsibility to reshape your road for you but they abandoned it but as your MP who loves farming communities, I'm giving the leaders of Asomase GHC18,000 to use it to reshape the road from Asomase to Mumuni so that during the rainy season you will not suffer, I will call on you to rally behind NDC to come to power to develop your communities in Aiyinasi North, we will also create jobs for the youth here", he stated.



Mr. Amidu Kisiba, a Muslim rep of Asomase, commended Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah for the kind gesture.

He also commended the MP for building school, providing health ambulance and connecting Asomase with electricity.



He took the opportunity to pray for the MP and his entourage to live long.



The Ellembelle MP and Deputy Minority Leader was accompanied by Ellembelle NDC Constituency Chairman, Alex Kwame Mahama, Ellembelle NDC Constituency Vice Chairman, Felix Quayson, Ellembelle NDC Constituency Women's Organizer, Barikisu Alhassan, Ellembelle NDC Deputy Constituency Women's Organizer, Gifty Araba Kwofie, Ellembelle NDC Constituency Communications Officer, Kwasi Hanson, Ellembelle NDC Constituency Organizer, Akesseh Monkey, the media and among others.