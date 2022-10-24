Ellembelle NDC elects 23 new executives

Newly elected NDC executives of Ellembelle

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Ellembelle Constituency of the Western Region has elected new executives to steer the affairs of the party for the next four years.

In all, 1311 delegates voted for 58 candidates that contested 23 vacant positions in the Constituency which was supervised by Madam Pearl Klutse, the District Director of Electoral Commission (EC) in Ellembelle, and witnessed by the NDC Western Regional Vice Chairman, Mr. Daniel Eshun and Mr. Joseph Nelson, NDC Western Regional Secretary.



At the end of the election held at AYA Community Center, Ampain Municipal on Saturday, October 22, 2022, the incumbent Constituency Chairman, Alex Kwame Mahama retained his seat by polling 788 valid votes as against Maxwell Essien who managed to get 298 votes, Christopher Cudjoe got 111 votes, Francis Kwasi Bervel also had 84 votes and Ebenezer Kweku Eshun polled 27 votes.



Felix Quayson emerged victorious in the vice chairmanship race by polling 568 votes, followed by Godwin Beikwaw Amihere who got 308 votes, Enock Hemans Blay had 233 votes and Paul Essien managed to poll 195 votes.



Joseph Agyekum, the incumbent secretary retained his seat by polling 986 votes by beating his main contender Eric Amuzu Mensah who had 320 votes.



The sitting Communications Officer Kwesi Hanson polled 893 votes to maintain his seat as against Alhaji Kedebekpa Suleman Musah who got 41 1 votes.



Madam Joanne Barikisu Alhassan, the former Constituency Women's Organizer polled 87 votes to defeat the incumbent Constituency Women's Organizer, Doris Kanra Miah who polled 64 votes.



The incumbent youth organizer, Mcdonald Kwofie polled 87 votes to beat Enock Nyanku who polled 42 votes, Mathias Kwaw who got 10 votes, Joseph Ehwia Eddison who managed to get 8 votes, to retain his seat.



The organizer position went to Justice Ackerson who polled 617 votes to maintain his position to beat John Nyame and Solomon Fordjoe who managed to get 548 and 141 votes respectively.



Officiating the swear-in ceremony after the contest, the NDC Western Regional Secretary, Joseph Nelson congratulated the elected executives for emerging victorious in the contest.



He also commended the officials of the Electoral Commission, the police personnel, and the media for dedicating their precious time to make the election a very successful one.



"Let me congratulate you on your election, you have fought a good fight, you have done well. Let me also thank the officials of the EC, Ghana Police Service, and the media for helping us to conduct our election to end in a successful manner, God bless you all", he acknowledged.



He added, "Our teeming party supporters and delegates have done well for comporting themselves during the voting period and after the elections without causing any misunderstanding and confusion".



He, therefore, charged the elected executives to work tirelessly with the losing candidates to make the party more formidable in the constituency.



Speaking to the media, the Constituency Chairman-elect, Alex Kwame Mahama, thanked the rank and file of the party for having trust and confidence in him to lead the party ahead of the 2024 general elections.



He pledged to maintain the unity in the party by meeting all the aspirants in the coming days to build unity in the party.



He said his victory was a victory for all the party members and not him alone.



He took the opportunity to declare his total support for former President John Mahama to lead the party as the presidential candidate to recapture political power for the NDC in 2014.

Below is the full result;



ELLEMBELLE CONSTITUENCY ELECTIONS RESULTS 2022



CHAIRMAN



1. Alex Kwame Mahama - 788



2. Christopher Cudjoe - 111



3. Maxwell Essien - 298



4. Francis Kwasi Bervell - 84



5. Ebenezer Eshun - 27



VICE CHAIRMAN



1. Felix Quayson - 568



2. Godwin Beikwaw Amihere - 308



3. Enock Blay Hemans - 233



4. Paul Essien - 195



SECRETARY



1. Joseph Agyekum - 986



2. Eric Amuzu Mensah - 320



DEPUTY SECRETARY

1. John Minlah Essien - 993



2. Paul Kwaw - 307



ORGANIZER



1. Justice Ackerson - 617



2. John Nyame - 548



3. Solomon Fordjoe - 141



DEPUTY ORGANIZER



1. Michael Ayabah - Unopposed



TREASURER



1. Francis Yankey - 560



2. Shaibu Dauda - 734



DEPUTY TREASURER



1. Elizabeth Johnny - 682



2. Hans James Menlah - 613



COMMUNICATION OFFICER



1. Kwesi Hanson - 893



2. Suleman Musah - 411

DEPUTY COMMUNICATION



1. Abubakari Mohammed - 285



2. Francis Anlimah - 396



3. Karim Ayambilah - 239



4. Seth Yeboah - 276



5. Francis Mensah - 101



WOMEN ORGANIZER



1. Doris Kanra Miah - 64



2. Joan Barikisu Alhassan - 87



DEPUTY WOMEN ORGANIZER



1. Gifty Kwofie - 81



2. Linda Kusan - 70



YOUTH ORGANIZER



1. McDonalds Kwofie - 87



2. Mathias Kwaw - 10



3. Joseph Ewiah Eddison - 8



4. Enock Nyanku - 42

DEPUTY YOUTH ORGANIZER



1. Nicholas Erzah Kwofie Mawuli - 91



2. Emmanuel Anaman - 56



ZONGO CAUCUS COORDINATOR



1. Yahaya Mohammed - 680



2. Adams Yunus - 615



OTHER YOUTHS



1. Michael Blay - Unopposed



EXECUTIVE MEMBERS



1. Augustine Kwesi Arthur



2. Cynthia Amoateng



3. Abraham Polley Kwofie



4. Andrews Ehomah Agyakor



5. Samuel Arthur



6. David Enu



7. Seidu Alarbila



8. Moses Ayebah