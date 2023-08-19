Ellembelle NPP Race: Kwasi Bonzoh is running unopposed - NPP chairman

The DCE for Ellembelle, Kwasi Bonzoh

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) constituency chairman of Ellembelle in the Western Region, Sampson Ndonli, also known as, ‘Chairman One Man’, has confirmed that the current Ellembelle District Chief Executive (DCE), Kwasi Bonzoh is likely to go unopposed in the Ellembelle parliamentary primaries.

His confirmation follows a media interview granted by some concerned polling station executives in the constituency that the Ellembelle DCE, Kwasi Bonzoh couldn't file to contest in the Ellembelle parliamentary primaries.



Kwasi Bonzoh was the Ellembelle NPP 2020 parliamentary candidate.



He lost the 2020 parliamentary elections to Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah of the NDC by a 9,000 votes margin.



Speaking to the media to confirm the number of persons who were able to pick and file nomination forms, Sampson Ndonli stated it was only Kwasi Bonzoh who picked and filed nomination forms to contest their parliamentary primaries.

"I can confirm that at the end of picking and filing of nomination forms, only one person submitted his nomination form and it is our own Ellembelle DCE, Kwasi Bonzoh", he stated.



"We checked his particulars and saw that everything was intact, we have submitted his name to the Regional office and we are waiting for the date for the vetting I can confidently tell you that our three-term Parliamentary Candidate, Hon. Kwasi Bonzoh will go unopposed", he said.



Moreover, the NPP Western Regional Secretary, Okatakyie Amankwa Afrifa, has confirmed to the media in the region that in Ellembelle Constituency, only Kwasi Bonzoh successfully submitted his nomination form.



Ellembelle NPP Constituency Chairman, Sampson Ndonli, took the opportunity to thank other party members for allowing Kwasi Bonzoh to pick and file nomination forms to contest in the Ellembelle parliamentary primaries.

He pledged his commitment to work harder to unseat Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah come 2024.



He disclosed that there was no division in Ellembelle NPP.



"I'm very excited that there is no division in our party, we are all united, we the constituency executives are one, and we always meet to take one decision. Our main goal is to help Hon. Kwasi Bonzoh to win the Ellembelle parliamentary seat for NPP in 2024 and we are on track", he emphasized.



He called on the rank and file of the party to rally behind Kwasi Bonzoh to capture the Ellembelle parliamentary seat for the NPP for the first time since 1992.

He was optimistic that come 2024, Kwasi Bonzoh would represent the good people of the Ellembelle Constituency in Parliament.



According to him, Kwasi Bonzoh has done a lot of developmental projects in the Ellembelle District as DCE.



The NPP will conduct its parliamentary primaries elections from Saturday, September 23, 2023, to Saturday, December 2, 2023, for the orphan constituencies on a case-by-case basis across the country.



The NPP opened nomination forms for prospective aspirants on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in all the orphan constituencies and closed the nomination and filing on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

Already, Ellembelle NDC has elected Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, the Deputy Minority Leader of Parliament as their 2024 parliamentary candidate and the battle will be keenly contested.



