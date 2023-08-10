Ellembelle NPP primaries: Abeka Dauda finally submits nomination form

Abeka Dauda ( all white outfit) with his supporters at the party's office

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

Abeka Dauda Anvegyene, the Special Aide to the former national chairman of NPP and former Ellembelle MP, Freddie Blay, has submitted his nomination form to contest in the upcoming parliamentary primaries in Ellembelle Constituency of the Western Region.

Abeka Dauda Anvegyene who was denied access to submit his nomination form at the constituency office on Friday, finally submitted it at the regional office on Monday, August 7, 2023.



Ellembelle Constituency, according to the NPP's national executives, is among the orphan constituencies in Ghana, thus constituencies without NPP's Members of Parliament (MPs).



The elections in the notable orphan Constituencies are expected to commence in September 2023.



However, the constituency seat in Parliament is being occupied by Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah on the ticket of the NDC.



Speaking to the media after successfully submitting his nomination form in Sekondi, Abeka Dauda Anvegyene commended the rank and file of the party for rallying behind him for filing his nomination form despite all the attempts to prevent him from submitting it on time.



He accused the current constituency executives of Ellembelle of intentionally denying him access to submit his nomination form at the constituency office.

"Let me commend the rank and file of our great NPP for rallying behind me to submit my nomination form in Sekondi. The current Constituency Executives have an agenda against me, they are trying everything possible to let Kwasi Bonzoh, Ellembelle DCE run unopposed but they have failed, on Friday, I went to the constituency office with my supporters to submit my nomination form but they deliberately locked up the office, I called some of the constituency executives but they did not come to receive my documents, he stated.



He, therefore, called on the constituency executives to bury their agenda that could create cracks in the party.



He also advised them to remain neutral and objective with all the parliamentary hopefuls in the constituency.



"I don't understand why today these Constituency Executives who were allowed by the previous Constituency Executives to contest in the constituency elections are now preventing others to contest in the Parliamentary Primaries, they should not do anything that will create cracks in the party, there should be a level playing field for all the hopefuls, they must remain neutral and objective in this important exercise", he said.



Abeka Dauda Anvegyene who was once a Deputy Constituency Secretary of the party, took the opportunity to rubbish some black propaganda making rounds in the constituency that he wasn't qualified to contest in the primaries.



"It is laughable to hear some people saying that I don't qualify to contest in the primaries, let me put on record that I have not done anything bad in Ellembelle NPP and elsewhere, I qualify to contest in any election in NPP, I was once Ellembelle NPP Deputy Constituency Secretary and also Deputy Constituency Communications Director, I have worked for TESCON before, in 2021, I was selected by the vetting committee to be Ellembelle DCE and unfortunately the president himself retained Kwasi Bonzoh so I'm capable, I'm 100 percent NPP member and I know I will pass the upcoming vetting process", he emphasised.

He urged the rank and file of the party to remain resolute and calm.



He said, "Let me advise my hardworking and committed supporters to comport themselves and have trust in me, they should also know that I will not disappoint them at all, my doors are opened for everybody at the party".



Abeka Dauda Anvegyene who has gained much experience from Freddie Blay, pledged his readiness to win the parliamentary primaries and goes ahead to unseat Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah in the 2024 general elections.



"I'm ever and battle ready for the primaries, I'm going to win with a landslide victory, immediately after the primaries, I will hit the ground running to unite the rank and file of the party to unseat Armah Kofi-Buah who has become Ellembelle Mugabe, winning the Ellembelle parliamentary seat for NPP is my ultimate goal and I will achieve it for our great NPP in 2024", he stated.



He seized the opportunity to call on the NPP delegates in Ellembelle Constituency to vote massively for him to capture the Ellembelle parliamentary seat for them in 2024.