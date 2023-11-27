Ellembelle NPP primaries: Abeka Daudu is suspended so do not engage him - NPP Chairman to delegates

MP hopeful for Ellembelle Constituency, Abeka Daudu Avengyene

Source: Daniel Kaku

Sampson Ndoli, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman of the Ellembelle constituency, has urged the NPP delegates in the constituency not to engage Abeka Daudu Avengyene, who is contesting in the NPP parliamentary primaries.

Abeka Daudu Avengyene, the special aide to Freddie Blay was vetted and cleared by the NPP parliamentary vetting committee but the NPP chairman of Ellembelle, Sampson Ndoli has stated that Abeka Daudu Avengyene has been suspended.



Sampson Ndoli revealed this on Axim-based Nzema FM.



"I want to say it on record that Abeka Daudu Avengyene is on suspension, we suspended him for breaching a provision of the party's constitution, and we suspended him the National Executives opened nomination. He appealed to the regional executives and unfortunately for him, the regional executives approved the suspension", he disclosed.



"Our constitution is cleared, any member on suspension doesn't have the right to participate in any activity of the party so he doesn't qualify to contest in Ellembelle NPP parliamentary primaries and he doesn't have any right to engage the delegates, delegates should stop engaging him", he added.



He accused Abeka Daudu of creating divisions in the party.



"As we are speaking, Abeka Daudu is visiting polling stations in Ellembelle to create divisions in the party, he is deceiving delegates that he has been vetted and cleared to contest, he doesn't qualify, he is on suspension so we will not allow him to contest, a lot of things happened during the vetting but I don't want to say them on the radio but trust me, Abeka Daudu doesn't qualify to contest"

"Instead of him to show remorse, he is rather bragging, this same Abeka Daudu when he was Assistant Constituency Secretary, he transferred his vote from Ellembelle to Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira constituency, such a person cannot come to be our parliamentary candidate, what we know is that Abeka Daudu is on suspension so we will not allow him to contest", he said.



He emphasized that "Abeka Daudu must stop engaging the delegates and know that he is not an NPP member. As for us the constituency executives, we are waiting for the national executives to give us the date to hold our popular acclamation for Kwasi Bonzoh".



On the same medium, the NPP Western Regional Chairman, Francis Ndede Siah confirmed that Abeka Daudu Avengyene was on suspension.



He also confirmed that Abeka Daudu Avengyene was vetted and partook in the balloting.



"What now we as the regional executives is that Abeka Daudu Avengyene is on suspension but he was vetted and as for that decision we leave it to the national executives to decide because Abeka Daudu and one Ishmael Avo Miezah insulted us the regional executives when he received his suspension letter"



"Since the constituency executives are not happy with the current decision we will wait for the national executives to bring their vetting report", he stated.

On his part, Abeka Daudu Avengyene said he had not committed any crime.



"I haven't done any crime, so is it a crime for an NPP member to meet party members to disclose your vision to them, which law in our party says it is wrong to do that? I know why the constituency executives are doing this, they don't want anybody to contest their establishment candidate, Kwasi Bonzoh who has failed to win the Ellembelle parliamentary seat for NPP since 2012, their suspension is factious, they are doing this to satisfy Kwasi Bonzoh who sponsored them to become constituency executives. How could a suspended party member would be invited for vetting and allowed to participate in balloting? Just think about it. I'm in the race contesting because I have not received any information from the national executives that I should not contest so I'm doing my campaign", he explained.



He took the opportunity to call on the delegates to vote massively for him.



Abeka Daudu Avengyene is challenging Kwasi Bonzoh in the parliamentary primaries.



The NPP parliamentary election is slated for Saturday, December 2, 2023, in all orphan constituencies in the country.