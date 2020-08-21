Politics

Elmina Paramount Chief endorses ‘4 more 4 Nana’

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo being sworn in as president

Chief of Elmina Nana Kodwo Conduah VI has called on Ghanaians to give President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo another four years to lead the country.

Speaking at a durbar held at Elmina on Thursday at the start of the President’s tour of the Central Region, the Paramount Chief of the Elmina Traditional Area asked Ghanaians to heed to his call for President Akufo-Addo to change the country.



He consequently offered prayers, in Fante, for the president, calling on the gods of the land to protect him.



Omanhen Nana Kodwo Conduah VI symbolically presented GH¢1 each to President Akufo-Addo and three ministers including the regional minister, Kwamena Duncan, for their sterling work so far.



On his part, President Akufo-Addo said maintaining him in power will enable him to continue his development agenda to improve the living conditions of Ghanaians.

According to him, he has been truthful to every Ghanaian as he has fulfilled all of the promises made ahead of the 2016 election.



“I promised Ghanaians during the 2016 electioneering campaign and I have fulfilled all my promises.”



He, therefore, appealed to the people of Elmina and entire people of the Central Region to vote for him and retain him in power given his many achievements after just four years in office.



He was in the ancient town to cut sod for the Elmina Landing site.

