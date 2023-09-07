Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah appointed as Dr. Martin R. Delany Distinguished fellow

Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, former Sports Minister

In a remarkable recognition of his contributions to politics, diplomacy, and youth development, Ghana's Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah has been appointed as a 2023 Dr. Martin R. Delany Distinguished Fellow and Diplomat by the prestigious Center for Global Africa (CGA), hosted at Delaware State University.

This distinguished fellowship will see Afriyie-Ankrah delve into critical research areas, aiming to impact not only Ghana but the broader African continent.



The focus of Afriyie-Ankrah's fellowship will be to investigate the profound effects of Election Financing and the Monetization of Democracy in countries such as Ghana, Nigeria, and Southern Africa.



Drawing from his extensive experience as Ghana's former Minister of Youth and Sports, he will also leverage Sports Diplomacy to strengthen U.S.-Africa relations and engage students and athletes in his diplomatic efforts.



The Dr. Martin R. Delany Distinguished Fellowship (MDDF) serves as a platform for distinguished thought leaders of African and Diasporic descent across various sectors to advance innovative ideas and solutions. It seeks to enhance Africa's human capital, emphasizing the concept of "African Solutions to African Problems," while also influencing U.S.-African policies to foster mutual development.



This collaborative endeavor involves public and private sector partners, civil society organizations, and academic institutions, including the CGA's Consortium of Historical Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

The MDDF pays tribute to the pioneering spirit of Dr. Martin Delany, whose efforts in the mid-1800s played a significant role in bridging U.S.-Africa relations.



His seminal work, "The Official Report of the Niger Valley Exploring Party" (1861), published after his visit to Africa as a de facto diplomat, laid the groundwork for Africans in America to return to their homeland.



As a Dr. Martin R. Delany Distinguished Fellow and Diplomat, Hon. Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah will tackle the critical issue of the "Monetization of Campaigns, Elections, and Democratic Processes in Africa."



He will delve into the root causes and impacts of this concerning trend, investigating the influence of financial allocations on voters and elections, the consequences of large donor contributions, and the potential compromise of democracy when well-funded candidates or parties outspend others.



Afriyie-Ankrah will propose strategies, build U.S.-Africa alliances, and advocate for resources to combat the negative effects of the "Monetization of Campaigns, Elections, and Democratic Processes in Africa."

Drawing on his experience as an Election Manager, he will offer practical solutions to address these challenges, emphasizing the need for a balanced integration of Modernity and Tradition with mutual accountability in Africa's political landscape.



Furthermore, he plans to strengthen U.S.-Africa-Diaspora relations through Sports Diplomacy, focusing on expanding soccer opportunities in America, particularly by recruiting African athletes for HBCUs and other universities.



