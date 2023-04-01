Elvis Afriyie Ankrah chairs launch of UGSRC@65 anniversary celebrations

Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah

Source: Julian Brobbey, Contributor

The University of Ghana SRC successfully launched the celebrations of its 65th Anniversary.

The occasion which was chaired by Former SRC President of the University, Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah, was under the theme "Six Decades of Students Representation; the digital journey ahead."



Speaking at the event, Afriyie-Ankrah shared his experiences as a student leader and enlightened participants on how students leadership offers one the opportunity to horn his leadership skills as one graduate into the world of work. In cementing this fact, the astute former student leader made mention of Prof. Kwamena Ahwoi, H.E Ibn Chambas, Hon. Haruna Iddrisu, Dr. Omane Boamah, Hon. Okudzeto Ablakwah, Hon. Baba Jamal, Hon. Dan Botwey, Anthony Karbo, Annoh Dompreh, etc. and host of several other former students leaders who have progressed to national leadership in diverse spheres.



Furthermore, he admonished the leadership to at all times look out for the interest of the student body who voted them into power and avoid politically influenced decisions that have eaten so deep into students' politics in recent times and degrading the moral fiber of society.

Touching on the theme of the event, Afriyie-Ankrah advised participants on the positive use of digital technology to yield maximum benefit in the academic world and beyond. In this regard, he specifically made mention of using technology to acquire knowledge, promote advocacy and how they can use social media to also positively influence opinions and policy decisions.



In conclusion, the distinguished former student leader urged the leadership to be inspired by the efforts of some former student leaders and endeavour to leave behind a legacy they can always be remembered for, using himself as an example in the case of the establishment of Radio Univers during his tenure as SRC President of the University of Ghana between 1994 to 1996. As far as the records shows, Hon. Afriyie-Ankrah was the only UG SRC President who stayed in office for two years due to the Lecturer's strike actions then.