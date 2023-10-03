Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah encourages African youth to harness artistic talents for transformation

Former Minister of Youth and Sports, Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah

Former Minister of Youth and Sports, Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah, has urged youth gifted with artistic capabilities to nurture their talents.

According to him, they must stay focused, disciplined, and utilize their boundless creativity to contribute to the transformation of the African continent.



Afriyie-Ankrah shared this at the Annual Youth Emerging For African Excellence Summit in Lagos, Nigeria, known as YEFAE.



The summit, held under the theme "THE ART OF EXPRESSION," brought together scores of young budding artists from various African countries, notably Nigeria, and even the USA.



The purpose of the gathering was to discuss emerging trends in the Arts and Entertainment Industry and their impact on the youth and society.



The event hosted numerous up-and-coming musicians, producers, directors, creative artists, fashion designers, content producers, art collectors, and various other industry players.

A significant highlight of the summit was the presence of the prominent Ghanaian streetwear fashion brand, FREE THE WORLD (FTY), which currently holds the top position globally in its category.



During his address, Afriyie-Ankrah emphasized the historical significance of the Arts and Entertainment Industry in shaping societies.



He noted, "Art has historically contributed to significant movements worldwide, such as the Civil Rights Movement in the USA, the Anti-Apartheid Movement in South Africa, and the Independence Struggles of African States."



Afriyie-Ankrah cited remarkable artists like Harry Belafonte and Maya Angelou in the USA, and Fela Anikulapo Kuti, Wole Soyinka, and Chinua Achebe in Nigeria, as well as Ephraim Amu, Ama Atta Aidoo, and Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah of Ghana.



These individuals he said harnessed their artistic talents to sing, write, and speak out against injustice, inspiring meaningful change.

He went on to discuss the prevailing winds of change across Africa, emphasizing the potential for shaping the continent's future either towards progress, advancement, and development or irreversible chaos and disorder.



Afriyie-Ankrah urged the youth to harness their talents responsibly to contribute positively to Africa's destiny.



He shared his own life story, emphasizing the importance of faith in God, the source of all gifts and talents.



Afriyie-Ankrah recounted his journey from humble beginnings to becoming the President of Ghana's premier university, a Deputy Campaign and Campaign Coordinator for two Presidents in Ghana, a Deputy Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, a Minister of Youth and Sports, and finally, his appointment as a Distinguished Fellow and Diplomat of the Centre for Global Africa (CGA) at Delaware State University.