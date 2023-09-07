Elvis Afriyie breaks silence after defeat as General Secretary, describes it as shocking

Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, former Sports Minister, has finally broken his silence following his defeat in the quest to become the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) during the 2022 NDC national executives' elections.

In a surprising turn of events, Afriyie Ankrah fell short of victory. Fifi Fiavi Kwetey emerged as the winner while Peter Boamah secured the runner-up position in the election held at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Afriyie Ankrah opened up about his feelings on this unexpected outcome in an exclusive interview with Nimatu Yakubu Atouyese.



He expressed, "Yes, it was a surprise, I didn't expect to lose, even though in the last week I had some challenges. First of all, I didn't start my campaign early, I can't go into details. I began in November 8, and I encountered some peculiar difficulties. I felt that I had worked diligently within the party, and people were aware of my track record, and therefore, they would support my candidacy."



Elaborating on the election day, he noted, "But on the election day itself, many things happened, and I can't delve into all the specifics. My coordinators were calling me about some issues, but I have moved on. It's just like having a bad day at work. Even Ronaldo and Messi miss penalties; that result does not define who I am. I am now working closely with the other executives for the betterment of the party."



When asked why he has been behind the scene for sometime, he said he has been working with the party as he also felt there is the need for him to step back and allow the new people to establish themselves.

"...When you have been at the fore front of party activities for a long time, and you go into an election a new people emerge. You need to step back and allow the new people to establish themselves."



