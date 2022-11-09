Elvis Ankrah submits nomination forms to contest NDC General Secretary slot

Elvis Afriyie Ankrah is vying to become the NDC's General Secretary

Elvis Afriyie Ankrah has submitted his nomination forms to contest the position of general secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ghana’s largest opposition party.

The former Director of Elections of the party presented the forms on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at the party headquarters in Accra.



Presenting the forms, Elvis Ankrah stated that the pending national delegates congress of the NDC is its most critical election ever because it holds the hopes of many Ghanaians.



“But I can tell you right now that this delegate congress is the most critical elections in the history of our dear country. If we get it right as a party the whole country will get it right and if we get it wrong the country will sink.



“Take a moment and carefully think about the ramifications of putting the wrong people in the right offices. It’s akin to going fishing with a sharp shovel. This party is the last frontier of hope for the many hopeless people across this country and this election is the most hopeful thing that the people of this country are looking forward to this year," he said.



He added that the outcome of the elections will largely determine the future of the party.



“How we move forward as a party and a country is predicated largely on the outcome of this election,” he said.

Elvis Afriyie Ankrah is facing competition from Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor, the current Deputy General Secretary of the NDC; and Fifi Kwetey, a former Member of Parliament for Ketu South and Deputy Minister of Finance.



The NDC will hold its national delegates congress in December 2022.



You can also watch this edition of GhanaWeb Special:







AE/BOG