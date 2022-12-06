Embed career and life skills training in school curricula to build competency – Schools urged

Mrs Esther Nimako-Boateng, Headmistress of Christ Ambassadors School of Excellence

Both basic and senior high schools in the country have been urged to include career training and life skills in their educational curricula.

This, according to the Proprietress of Faithlove Lyceum, Mrs Cynthia Annan, would significantly impact on the competencies of students as they journey on their respective career paths.



Speaking at the 30th anniversary launch and graduation ceremony of Christ Ambassadors School of Excellence in Accra, Mrs Cynthia Annan said over the years, Ghana’s educational system has gone through various levels of transformation and therefore requires skills and life training to adapt to the current trends.



“The 21st century education should be an education that provides learners with skills and competences for the 21st century world.



“I also want to call for the allocation of time for reading in schools to help address the declining interest in reading among young people as most youth of today do not like reading because most schools did not prioritise reading in their curriculum,” she noted.

Cynthia Annan, in her concluding remarks, therefore called on heads of schools across the country to develop reading periods on their academic calendars as part of efforts to encourage reading among students.



Mrs Esther Nimako-Boateng, Headmistress of Christ Ambassadors School of Excellence, recounted in her address the journey that led to the establishment of the school some 30 years ago with one student, but now has about 500 students.



She said the efforts and support from all stakeholders has seen the school being adjudged as the best performing school in the last Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the Ablekuma West Municipality and the second-best school in the Greater Accra Region.



“We have achieved all these feats because of the divine providence of God as well as the support of parents and the hard work of the staff of the school. We trust God to grant us prosperous and fulfilling years to come,” she added.